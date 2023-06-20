4 hospitalized after being struck by hit-and-run driver near Guaranteed Rate Field

Police said that four people are in serious-to-critical condition after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver near Guaranteed Rate Field prior to Tuesday's game between the White Sox and Texas Rangers.

According to Chicago police, a driver was traveling eastbound on 35th Street at approximately 6:23 p.m. when he struck four people with a silver sedan. The driver then fled the scene, police said.

A 51-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, both of whom were hit by the vehicle, were taken to area hospitals in critical condition, police said.

A 24-year-old man was also struck, and was transported in fair condition.

Police said the fourth victim was struck and apparently entered the vehicle through the sunroof of the car as it fled onto the Dan Ryan, and was later transported in critical condition, per Chicago fire officials.

Three additional individuals from the car were also hospitalized in unknown condition.

Per Illinois state police one of the transports from Ryan was clinging to vehicle after 35th street crash. That person transported red from Ryan others transported yellow. Total count from both locations is 8 four were pedestrians. pic.twitter.com/lVb89gmvju — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 21, 2023

According to Total Traffic, all local outbound lanes were closed because of the collision, though they have since reopened.

In a press conference outside the ballpark on Tuesday evening, Deputy Chief Fred Melean said there was no reason to believe that the incident was targeted, and said police were investigating if the vehicle was stolen.

Melean said the suspects now in custody range in age from 20 to 25 years old.

The White Sox are playing the Texas Rangers in the second game of a three-game series Tuesday night at the ballpark.

In Tuesday night's briefing, Melean said it appeared that all four victims were on their way to attend the game.

The team released a statement Tuesday evening regarding the incident:

