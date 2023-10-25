Alek Thomas, a Chicago native and Mount Carmel High School alum, helped the Arizona Diamondbacks to the World Series for the first time since 2001 on Tuesday.

His father, Allen Thomas, was previously the Director of Strength and Conditioning for the White Sox for 28 years before the team relieved him of his duties after the 2021 season.

At his son's game in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, Thomas brought his 2005 White Sox World Series ring for good luck.

Allen Thomas, Alek’s father, wore his 2005 ⁦@whitesox⁩ World Series ring for good luck. Now Alek is 4 wins from earning one of his own with the ⁦@Dbacks⁩. ⁦@MLBNetwork⁩ pic.twitter.com/IBHeVaOGzb — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 25, 2023

Alek, 23, is hitting .212 this postseason with seven hits, four of which are home runs. This season, he's hit nine home runs and 39 RBIs in 125 games.

He's a phenomenal defensive outfielder, too. Over two seasons with the Diamondbacks in the major leagues, he's recorded 11 defensive runs saved in center field.

