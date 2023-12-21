Billie Eilish sports a head-scratching White Sox jersey on Saturday Night Live

Pop star icon Billie Eilish appeared on "Saturday Night Live" over the weekend. At the end of the show, she sported some interesting, Chicago sports threads.

A Jake Peavy Chicago White Sox jersey.

Billie Eilish wore a Jake Peavy White Sox jersey on Saturday Night Live 👀 pic.twitter.com/begjMaB9wi — Cut4 (@Cut4) December 17, 2023

It would be impressive if Eilish was truly a fan of Peavy's 4.5 seasons playing on the South Side. If she admired his 4.00 ERA and 476 strikeouts over 84 appearances with the Sox, I'd be impressed. His South Side stint is merely a small chapter of his illustrious 15-year career.

Eilish is not a well-known White Sox fan (at least, to my knowledge), nor does she have deep-rooted ties to Chicago. That's not to gatekeep the White Sox and the South Side from the worldwide pop singer. It's all the more likely she sported the threads for the style. And who could blame her? The White Sox are notorious for their iconic black and white pallet.

On the other side, the outfit caught the Cy Young pitcher off-guard, in a good way. Peavy claims the singer gave him some "street cred" with his 15-year-old son, Judd.

"My phone started going crazy when it aired on the East Coast and that went on into the night," Peavy told MLB.com. "I don't know the last time something got that much traction in my phone with text messages."

He, like the rest of the baseball world, was confused as to why Eilish repped his threads on television. Peavy mentioned the stylistic appeal the all-black White Sox jersey has to MLB.com as his best guess.

But his best days were with the San Diego Padres, a team much closer to Eilish's hometown. He played there for 7.5 seasons, earning a Cy Young, a pitching crown and two ERA titles.

Peavy wants to show his gratitude to Eilish for wearing his jersey.

"I'm gonna reach out, I come in peace," Peavy said to MLB.com. "I wanna sign a jersey for her. She gave me huge street cred in my household and throughout the next generation. Us in the MLB world are appreciative of what she does."

