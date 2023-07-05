Blue Jays-White Sox game delayed by rain, team says

The start of Wednesday’s game between the Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays will be delayed because of weather concerns, the team said.

According to the White Sox, a line of thunderstorms approaching the city of Chicago led them to delay the start of the game, which had been scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

The Blue Jays took the first game of the series on Tuesday night.

Lance Lynn will take the ball for the White Sox, and Jose Berrios will do the same for the Blue Jays.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.