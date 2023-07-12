Bo Jackson, former football and baseball player, as well as White Sox outfielder, called the victims of the hit-and-run that took place outside of Guaranteed Rate Field in June to offer his support and invite them to a ballgame.

According to Charles Janczy, one of the victims of the hit-and-run, via his Twitter account, Jackson called him to offer his support and sympathy. He confirmed Jackson invited him and the other victims to a game with him in "the booth."

I just got a call from Bo Jackson. He said he was calling all the victims of the hit & run on June 20th to express his concern and offer support. That was nice. He invited me (and will invite other victims) to attend a White Sox game with him in "the booth". That s/b interesting — LoudChuck (@chuckjanczy) July 11, 2023

On June 20, Chicago Police said four people were left in critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on 35th Street near Guaranteed Rate Field. The driver was traveling eastbound on 35th Street at approximately 6:23 p.m. when he struck four people with a silver sedan.

A 51-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, both of whom were hit by the vehicle, were taken to area hospitals in critical condition, police said. A 24-year-old man was also struck and was transported in fair condition.

The fourth victim, Janczy, was struck and apparently entered the vehicle through the sunroof of the car as it fled onto the Dan Ryan, and was later transported in critical condition, per Chicago fire officials.

Janczy later shared his frightening account with NBC Chicago after the fact.

"I crossed the street, and next thing I know, I get hit by a car," Janczy told NBC Chicago. "I think in a way going through the sunroof thing might have actually been a blessing, because I might have gotten thrown off the car and hit my head."

Condelarious Garcia, 20, was charged with four felony counts of aggravated reckless driving and one misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license. He was also issued three other citations for failure to reduce speed, operating an uninsured vehicle and expired registration.

Jackson, 60, was best known for becoming one of the only professional two-sport athletes in history, playing pro football and baseball simultaneously. He played two seasons with the White Sox in 1991 and 1993. Between both seasons, he slashed .231/.298/.428 and hit 19 home runs and 59 RBIs.

