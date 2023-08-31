Clevinger to remain with White Sox after clearing waivers

Mike Clevinger has cleared waivers and will remain with the Chicago White Sox, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

Mike Clevinger cleared waivers. He's staying with the White Sox. Cost $$$ was pretty high to have him for a month. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) August 31, 2023

Clevinger's remaining contract was available to any team within 47 hours of the time the White Sox placed him on waivers Tuesday evening. Because no team claimed him within that time period, he will remain on the South Side.

The White Sox signed Clevinger in December 2022 to a one-year contract worth $12 million. In January, he was accused of domestic violence and child abuse, which MLB investigated and found no clear evidence of wrongdoing.

This season, Clevinger holds a 3.32 ERA through just under 100 innings and 18 starts on the mound. He's struck out 85 batters and walked 38 this season.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.