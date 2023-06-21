Garrett Crochet receives cortisone shot for left shoulder injury

Tuesday, the White Sox placed left-handed reliever Garrett Crochet on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation. On Wednesday, Crochet received the go-ahead from Nikhil Verma, the team doctor, to receive a cortisone injection.

The injection, while helpful -- according to Crochet -- will set his timeline for return to 2-3 weeks.

Under the advice of Dr. Verma, the White Sox lead team doctor, Crochet got a cortisone shot in his left shoulder. He estimates 2-3 week absence before back to game action. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 21, 2023

Shortly after the shot, Crochet quickly noticed a difference in his shoulder.

"Tested my strength before and after the shot. After the shot, it had improved just in that 30 minute time window," Crochet said before Wednesday's game. "It kind of let us know it was inflammation in the back of the shoulder."

Crochet, 24, has pitched 10 games this season, notching 10 innings total. He holds a reasonable 3.60 ERA and 2.10 WHIP behind nine strikeouts and 11 walks.

The high-kicking left-hander is a valuable member of the White Sox bullpen. He is one of the only operating lefty pitchers in the bullpen besides Aaron Bumer and Tanner Banks, the latter of whom plays predominantly in the minor leagues.

Crochet started this season on the injured list as he continued recovering from Tommy John surgery he underwent in April 2022. He made a successful return to the major league mound on May 18, pitching one perfect inning against the Cleveland Guardians.

The injured list is beginning to pile up again, despite Jimmy Lambert's fortuitous return to the bullpen. Mike Clevinger, Liam Hendriks, Romy Gonzalez and Yoan Moncada all currently live on the injured list.

The bullpen can't take many more hits. Though, they have the ninth-best ERA of all major league bullpens in the last 30 days. The relief squad has much improved since taking a dive to start the season. Hopefully, they can cover for the few injuries they have amongst their cohort.

