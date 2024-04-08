White Sox's offensive woes continue to reach historic levels

The Chicago White Sox have been hit hard by the injury bug this season, and their offense has sputtered to a virtual halt through their first 10 games of the season.

The White Sox were shut out for the fourth time in 10 games on Monday when they were blanked 4-0 by the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. They managed just four hits in the game, dropping to 1-9 on the season.

In all, the White Sox have scored a total of 16 runs in their first 10 games of the season, with six of those runs coming in a 7-6 loss to the Detroit Tigers in their second game of the campaign.

Not surprisingly, the 16 runs through 10 games put the team in some rough company in club history. According to Stathead, those 16 runs are the fewest the White Sox have scored in their first 10 games since 1968, when the team managed just 13 tallies through 10 contests.

This year’s performance is the second-worst in club history, and marks only the fifth time since 1901 the White Sox have managed 20 or fewer runs through 10 games.

The Sox will try to reverse their fortunes when the series resumes on Tuesday in Cleveland.

