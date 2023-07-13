Hollywood Lucas Giolito? Dodgers reportedly interested in White Sox pitcher

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in a tight race with the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants in the National League West, and they could reportedly look to the Chicago White Sox for help.

According to a report from MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Dodgers are apparently interested in acquiring pitcher Lucas Giolito from the South Siders to help bolster their postseason aspirations:

The Dodgers are interested in White Sox RHP Lucas Giolito, one of the top available pitchers, sources say.



Giolito, who went to high school in LA, has a 3.45 ERA this year. The Dodgers have an @MLB-best 9 of the industry’s top 100 prospects, per @MLBPipeline.@MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 13, 2023

The Dodgers currently sit at 51-38 at MLB’s All-Star break, and they are in a tie with the Diamondbacks atop the division. The Giants are just 2.5 games back in the heated race for the top spot in that division.

The White Sox meanwhile are well off the pace in the American League Central, and could look to unload several players from their roster, including Giolito, who is set to become a free agent at season’s end.

In 19 starts with the White Sox this season, Giolito has a 6-5 record and a 3.45 ERA, and he could give an instant boost to the Dodgers’ rotation as they look to solidify their roster ahead of what they hope could be a deep playoff run.

Giolito was born in Santa Monica and went to high school in the Los Angeles area, meaning that a reunion with the Dodgers could be an enticing possibility.

