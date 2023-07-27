Lance Lynn expecting the unexpected ahead of trade deadline

The White Sox made some headlines immediately following the loss to the Cubs on Wednesday when they announced they were trading Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez to the Los Angeles Angels for prospects Ky Bush and Edgar Quero.

Their former teammate, Lance Lynn, knows he could be following suit.

Lynn was a guest on the Foul Territory podcast where he was asked about being the subject of trade rumors and how he is preparing for it.

“I don’t know where I’m going. I just heard that I might be going so we’re getting ahead of it,” Lynn said. “When you got four kids you got to kind of stay ahead of things and be prepared.”

Lynn was linked with the Tampa Bay Rays hours before his start against the Cubs, leading to questions as to whether or not he would make his scheduled start.

“At all times yesterday I was making my start but there were moments where I was like man, am I about to get tapped on the shoulder saying ‘hey, somebody else just got it tonight’,” Lynn said. “There was a lot of that going around. It’s part of the business this time of year. Especially when you underperform as a team.”

Lynn spoke to the media prior to Thursday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians and was asked whether he’s had any conversations with the White Sox front office about a trade. Lynn said he hadn’t.

With the White Sox mired in fourth place in the AL Central, 12 ½ games behind the Minnesota Twins, the chances of the Southsiders making the postseason is bleak.

Lynn has one year left on his contract, a club option, and could be an attractive starting pitching option for teams in the playoff hunt.

Lynn has had an up-and-down year with a 6-9 record to go along with a 6.47 ERA, 144 strikeouts and 46 walks. It’s the long ball that’s given him trouble as he’s given up a career-high 28 home runs so far this season.

