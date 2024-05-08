Chicago is quickly becoming home to a hungry group of young athletes looking to turn around the fortunes of iconic franchises, and Sky rookie Angel Reese is ready to embrace her role in that process.

During Tuesday night’s win over the New York Liberty, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receivers Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen all sat courtside to catch the game, as did Bulls guard Coby White.

Reese, along with fellow rookie Kamilla Cardoso, are feeling the love and support from their fellow athletes, and are hoping to embrace the challenge of making the city a go-to destination for sporting greatness.

“I know Caleb from back home, and having those kind of conversations talking about how we can turn the city up and do so many great things while we’re here,” she said. “It’s just great being able to bring that winning culture back to Chicago in all sports, not just football and baseball as well, but everybody, so just being able to have a city that’s winning and everybody loves you from all different kinds of sides. Being able to come together for the community for the right thing is something I’ve always emphasized.”

Reese was selected along with Cardoso in the first round of the WNBA Draft, charged with the task of helping to bring the Sky back to championship glory just three years after their last title.

Williams’ task is equally as audacious, as he looks to become the franchise quarterback that Bears fans have longed for throughout their lives.

While Reese is pleased to take her place along Williams, Chicago Blackhawks phenom Connor Bedard and so many others in that quest, she also is well aware of the caliber of celebrities that could be along to watch that journey.

“Everybody gonna be courtside. The celebrities are gonna be courtside. Just know. The who’s who is going to be courtside,” she said.

Reese spoke of the celebrity love for the team after attending the Met Gala in New York this week, and said that several prominent musicians have said they’re gonna make efforts to come out to Sky games this season.

“I was at the Met Gala, and Usher gonna try to come up to a game in Vegas, and Cardi B. I know some people that y’all might not think I know, but I know,” she said with a smile.