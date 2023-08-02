Liam Hendriks undergoes Tommy John surgery

Liam Hendriks went under Tommy John surgery on Thursday, the team announced. The recovery time is expected to take 12-14 months, according to the release.

Chicago #WhiteSox closer Liam Hendriks underwent successful surgery this morning to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in a procedure performed by Dr. Keith Meister at TMI Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery in Arlington, Texas. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 2, 2023

The White Sox closer hasn't pitched since June 9. He was placed on the 15-day injured list on June 11 with right elbow inflammation.

This season, Hendriks has pitched five innings, holding a 5.40 ERA. He is 2-0 with three strikeouts and one save since returning this season from a battle with cancer dating back to December 2022.

The closer has a club option on his contract for 2024 and will become an unrestricted free agent in 2025. If the White Sox opt to decline his option, he will become a free agent this winter. He is slated to earn $15 million from the club option next season.

In December, Hendriks was diagnosed with Stage 4 non-Hodgkins lymphoma. He was given four rounds of chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatment from then until April 3, the same day as the White Sox home opener against the San Francisco Giants.

While going through treatments over the winter, he remained active, participating in spring training and throwing bullpens. On April 20, the closer announced he entered remission, declaring his cancer-free state.

He made his return to the mound on May 29, around six months after being diagnosed with cancer. Hendriks entered the ballpark from Guaranteed Rate Field's left-field bullpen to the tune of a high-volume roar and a standing ovation from the crowd. He pitched one inning, allowing three hits and two runs.

He bounced back on June 3 against the Detroit Tigers, pitching one hitless inning and striking out a batter in the ninth. He earned his first win of the season during that game. He's pitched in five separate outings this season, the last on June 9.

On July 12, Hendriks was awarded the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the 2023 ESPYs, sharing a touching speech with the crowd and millions watching on television.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.