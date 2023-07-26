Los Angeles Dodgers ‘pursuing' White Sox starters: reports

Early on Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Rays showed significant interest in White Sox starter, Lance Lynn, according to multiple reports from Bob Nightengale and Ken Rosenthal.

Hearing the news, the Los Angeles Dodgers put their name in the hat for Lynn, according to Nightengale. They've also kept an eye on LA native, Lucas Giolito, who they've shown interest in previously.

While the #WhiteSox and #Rays have exchanged names on veteran starter Lance Lynn, the Los Angeles #Dodgers have not given up their pursuit of Lynn, while also showing interest in White Sox teammate Lucas Giolito. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 26, 2023

The Dodgers are in a similar predicament as the Rays, needing starters at the back end of their rotation before making a playoff push.

Rookie Emmet Sheehan hasn't performed sufficiently in six starts, holding a 6.75 ERA. Bobby Miller, another rookie, has started 10 games and holds a 4.28 ERA.

Lynn, while holding a suboptimal 6.18 ERA this season, has flashes of top-tier pitching, plus veteran experience. He's played in 27 postseason games, giving any trade suitor playoff experience to the starting rotation.

Lucas Giolito, a name that's been attached heavily to his hometown team -- the Dodgers -- would make a premier upgrade to their rotation. This season he bounced back tremendously from his 2022 outing.

In 21 starts, he holds a 3.79 ERA with 131 strikeouts and 42 walks. After undergoing several mechanical issues last season, potentially as a result of an offseason strength plan, he slimmed down his weight and regained his command.

On Monday, ESPN's Jeff Passan all but confirmed Giolito's departure ahead of the trade deadline, saying "The White Sox are clearly in unload mode, with right-hander Lucas Giolito -- right there with Stroman -- and right-handed relievers Reynaldo Lopez and Keynan Middleton headed out."

Lynn is expected to start on Wednesday night against the Cubs at home. Giolito is slated for Friday's AL Central matchup against the Cleveland Guardians. As talks ramp up, be aware of potential scratches from the bump, should one of the pitchers be traded.

