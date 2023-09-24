Luis Robert leaves White Sox game with apparent injury

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. left Sunday’s game against the Boston Red Sox due to an apparent injury.

Robert stole first base in the first inning of the contest, but as he slid into the bag, it appeared his leg bent awkwardly as it contacted the base.

Robert was able to stay in the game for a short while, but was noticeably grimacing in center field in the bottom of the frame.

He ultimately was replaced by Trayce Thompson prior to the bottom of the second inning.

According to the White Sox, Robert left the game with left knee soreness and will be re-evaluated in Chicago when the team returns on Monday.

Correction: Luis Robert Jr. left today's game with left knee soreness. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 24, 2023

