The White Sox are prepared to be sellers at the MLB trade deadline, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, saying the South Side is "opening up for business as a seller."

Heyman reports the White Sox are protecting four players from trade: Dylan Cease, Luis Robert Jr. -- who's a first-time All-Star this season --, Andrew Vaughn and Eloy Jiménez. Unless a team offers an irrefutable package for any of these players, it's unlikely they will be traded at the deadline.

As for the rest of the bunch, it's open season. Lucas Giolito, Keynan Middleton and Reynaldo Lopez figure to be the first names on the block, according to Heyman's report. Heyman listed the Cincinnati Reds and Texas Rangers as potential suitors, mentioning Giolito could land in his hometown Los Angeles with the Dodgers, too.

Yoán Moncada and Michael Kopech, two higher-caliber players on the White Sox, are not in "that same close-to-untouchable category," says Heyman. Though, the right offer would likely need to come for the Sox to pull the trigger on sending their starting third baseman and one of their more valuable starters, elsewhere.

Heyman's report coincides closely with that of The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, who usually -- like Heyman -- doesn't miss far from the mark on these kinds of reports.

Rosenthal reported the Sox are near the conclusion of becoming sellers at the deadline. The mere caveat of his report was designating which players the White Sox could deem off-limits. He wrote Kopech and Kendall Graveman could be on the short list of untouchables, but it's never entirely certain.

If a team truly desires a certain player, and sends an overwhelming offer, it'd be difficult to say no.

Two players to keep tabs on are Tim Anderson and Andrew Benintendi. The latter hasn't been included in trade rumors, likely because the White Sox inked him to the franchise's most lucrative deal last winter. Anderson may have trouble garnering trade interest, considering he hit .152 in June and is currently slashing .223/.259/.263 this season.

The name of the game here is value. The White Sox aren't entering a total selloff. If they become sellers, they will likely be looking for the right price on their players to help bolster their assets and farm system.

As for the players on expiring contracts, however, such as Giolito, Middleton, Lopez and Joe Kelly, the front office will probably be more lenient with their respective valuations.

The White Sox are 16 games under .500, holding the fourth spot in the AL Central and standing eight games back on the division-leading Cleveland Guardians. At this point, a roster shakeup is inevitable for the Sox, who have struggled to regain traction in the division after starting the season 7-21.

Pay close attention to the White Sox, as the Aug. 1 trade deadline could mark a new leaf for the South Side.

