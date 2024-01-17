MLB Spring Training reporting dates released for Cubs, White Sox

Spring Training is upon us and the schedules for player arrivals have been released.

Both the Cubs and White Sox pitchers and catchers will report on Feb. 14. The full squads for each team will arrive on Feb. 19. Here is the full schedule for each team's report date.

Spring training reporting dates less than a month away with an abundance of marquee free agents still unsigned pic.twitter.com/QBbLuEcVAa — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 17, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Photo days for all clubs were also released.

For the White Sox, they will report to photos on Feb. 21 at 6:30 a.m. in Glendale, Ariz. For the Cubs, they will report to photos on Feb. 20 at 8 a.m. in Mesa, Ariz.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.