NBC Sports Chicago's Ozzie Guillen nominated for an Emmy Award

Ozzie Guillen, the former White Sox manager and now NBC Sports Chicago studio analyst, has been nominated for the 2023 On-Camera Sports Analyst Midwest Emmy Award.
Along with Guillen, Joe Girardi (Marquee Sports Network), Lisa Byington (Bally Sports Wisconsin), Cliff Floyd (Marquee Sports Network) and Jon Sciambi (Marquee Sports Network).
Along with Guillen, NBC Sports Chicago's "White Sox Pregame Live" and "White Sox Postgame Live" are both separately nominated for the Live Sports Program Emmy Award.
The show features Guillen with appearances from Gordon Beckham and Frank Thomas. It's hosted by Chuck Garfien.