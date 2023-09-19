NBC Sports Chicago's Ozzie Guillen nominated for an Emmy Award

Ozzie Guillen, the former White Sox manager and now NBC Sports Chicago studio analyst, has been nominated for the 2023 On-Camera Sports Analyst Midwest Emmy Award.

Along with Guillen, Joe Girardi (Marquee Sports Network), Lisa Byington (Bally Sports Wisconsin), Cliff Floyd (Marquee Sports Network) and Jon Sciambi (Marquee Sports Network).

The 2023 Nominees for: On Camera Talent - Sports Analyst or Sports Play-by-Play #ChicagoEmmys2023 pic.twitter.com/Nfehs5mFYE — Chi/Midwest NATAS (@chi_natas) September 20, 2023

Along with Guillen, NBC Sports Chicago's "White Sox Pregame Live" and "White Sox Postgame Live" are both separately nominated for the Live Sports Program Emmy Award.

The show features Guillen with appearances from Gordon Beckham and Frank Thomas. It's hosted by Chuck Garfien.

The 2023 Nominees for: Sports Single Program or Series - Live #ChicagoEmmys2023 pic.twitter.com/Pie2RRlXas — Chi/Midwest NATAS (@chi_natas) September 20, 2023

