Report: White Sox reach deal with veteran catcher Martín Maldonado

The Chicago White Sox appear to be taking their first steps toward solidifying the catcher position in 2024 as Yasmani Grandal has hit the free agency market.

According to a report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the White Sox have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran backstop Martín Maldonado.

Martin Maldonado to the White Sox. 1 year plus option. @ByRobertMurray reported close White Sox continue to improve the defense — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 27, 2023

Maldonado, 37, is coming off a handful of brutal offensive campaigns with the Houston Astros that have been offset by his effectiveness and relationship with the pitching staff.

Despite posting an OPS+ of 58, 70 and 66 in the past three seasons respectively, Maldonado earned 2.8 defensive WAR in that timespan, developing an extensive rapport with the Astros' pitching staff.

While Maldonado has been one of the league's lightest hitting position players in recent years, he has served as the Astros' primary catcher in each of the past four seasons, a role that could continue on the South Side as the White Sox have no clear heir to Grandal.

With young catchers Korey Lee and Carlos Pérez in the system as well, Maldonado's presence could serve a valuable off-the-field purpose for the depth at the position within the organization.

On the South Side, the White Sox will hope Maldonado brings some of his advanced expertise of the game to a pitching staff that was among the league's worst last season.

