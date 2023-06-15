White Sox place Yoán Moncada on 10-day injured list

Yoán Moncada is heading to the White Sox' injured list, the team announced on Thursday. The Sox will call up Triple-A infielder Zach Remillard from the minors to replace Moncada.

Prior to tonight’s series finale at the Los Angeles Dodgers, the #WhiteSox placed third baseman Yoán Moncada on the 10-day injured (retroactive to June 14) with lower back inflammation and selected the contract of infielder Zach Remillard from Class AAA Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 15, 2023

Pedro Grifol alluded to Moncada's placement on the injured list before their win at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.

“We’ll see. It’s going to be an ongoing thing,” Grifol said to the media.

Moncada has been dealing with lingering, ongoing back issues Rick Hahn once described as a protruding disc. Moncada spent time on the injured list from April 10 to May 12 with the same ailment.

Fortunately for the White Sox, if Moncada does, in fact, hit the injured list, they have a formidable replacement in Jake Burger. Burger has been a power-hitting machine for the White Sox. He hit two home runs against the Dodgers on Wednesday, shoving them into a hard-fought victory over one of MLB's best.

Burger's sporting a .600 slugging percentage as of this writing; that value is better than the likes of Freddie Freeman, Ronald Acuna Jr., J.D. Martinez, and plenty of other elite bats. He has 15 home runs and 35 RBIs this season.

Moncada -- while owning a far more pristine glove at third base than Burger -- hasn't been the dominant force Burger has been at the plate. Moncada's batting .232/.279/.370 this season with just three home runs and 13 RBIs.

Moncada's move to the injured list -- sadly -- opens up more opportunities for the Sox to take advantage of their designated hitter spot. That's assuming Burger becomes the everyday third baseman once Moncada hits the injured list.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.