Chris Getz, the newly appointed general manager of the Chicago White Sox, confirmed that Pedro Grifol will return to manage the team in 2024.

"Pedro will be back next year," Getz told reporters Thursday at his introductory press conference.

"I think it's important to provide stability for our players. There's been a lot of changes the last couple of years, and certainly here recently, and I believe that we need to get back to playing baseball, focusing on baseball so when these players show up each day, they can just focus on the game and not the leaders in the organization."

In fact, Getz said that his first order of business as the senior front-office executive will be to sit down with Grifol to discuss the state of the clubhouse and assess the coaching staff.

Grifol had previously acknowledged his job was on the hot seat earlier this month after general manager Rick Hahn and executive vice president Ken Williams were fired. From his perspective, his status with the organization was in question given that the people who hired him were relieved of their duties.

"Everybody's getting evaluated," Grifol said on August 22. "One hundred percent I look at myself. But I've done that since the very beginning. I ask people around me and I'm not afraid to listen to people telling me 'You could have thought about this another way.' I'm not afraid of being evaluated and people sharing with me different ways of doing this."

Grifol was hired before the start of this season, and was previously the bench coach for the Kansas City Royals.

The White Sox are 53-81 under Grifol so far and are currently fourth in the Central Division standings, 16 games out of a playoff spot.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.