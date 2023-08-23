These execs are ‘overwhelming favorites' to lead White Sox, report says

The Chicago White Sox stunned the baseball world on Tuesday when they fired Rick Hahn and Kenny Williams, but could the club already have its eyes on replacements?

According to a report from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the White Sox do already have a couple of names in mind, and in fact, they could be “overwhelming favorites” to run the team’s baseball operations.

Those executives are current White Sox assistant GM Chris Getz and Texas Rangers senior advisor Dayton Moore, according to Nightengale’s report.

Getz has been with the White Sox since 2016, and currently oversees the team’s player development operations. He also served as an assistant with the Kansas City Royals from 2014-16, and worked with Moore in that capacity.

Moore was formerly the general manager of the Royals, leading them to a World Series championship in 2014. He was promoted to team president in 2022, but was fired later that year.

Both Moore and Getz have previous experience working with White Sox manager Pedro Grifol, who served as a bench coach with the Royals from 2013 to 2022.

Despite the two executives status as reported favorites, Nightengale says it would be “weeks” before the team makes a final decision.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.