Tim Anderson collects 1,000th career hit

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has hit a career milestone, collecting his 1,000th career hit against the Detroit Tigers.

Anderson led off the bottom of the first inning with a ringing double off of Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal, giving him access to an exclusive White Sox club.

According to Baseball Reference, Anderson is just the 30th player in White Sox history to collect 1,000 or more hits while playing for the South Siders, and was the first since Jose Abreu to hit that mark.

Entering Sunday’s game, Anderson has a career slash line of .282/.312/.425, with 116 career stolen bases and 98 career home runs. He has made two All-Star Games and won the Silver Slugger award in 2020.

