Tim Anderson speaks out after White decline his 2024 club option

Tim Anderson released a statement Monday thanking the Chicago White Sox organization and its fans after his club option was declined for the 2024 season.

"If my time in Chicago is over, I want to thank Mr. Reinsdorf and the entire White Sox organization for the opportunity to start my career and play 8 years as your shortstop," Anderson said in a written Instagram story post. "I wish my teammates great success going forward.

"To the fans, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks for your unwavering support throughout my time here. A part of me will always be a south sider."

Anderson, 30, is coming off the worst year of his career by a considerable margin after spending several seasons as one of the sport's most consistent contact hitters.

In 2023, Anderson struggled to a 60 OPS+, managing just a .245/.286/.296 slash line while hitting just home run. His slugging percentage came in below his batting average just the year prior, when Anderson hit .301 in a 2022 campaign where he managed a 109 OPS+

Anderson's problems went beyond the batter's box, with his glove coming in at -0.9 defensive WAR and a -1 outs above average.

Unfortunately for the veteran shortstop, his most notable moment of the year was an on-field brawl with José Ramírez of the Cleveland Guardians in August that garnered Anderson a six-game suspension.

With the White Sox declining Anderson's $14 million option for 2024, Anderson will now likely search for a one-year deal with a club in need of middle infield depth in hopes that 2023 was an anomaly in his career.

