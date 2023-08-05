Watch: Tim Anderson, José Ramírez throw punches during wild fracas

The Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians were involved in a wild multi-round brawl on Saturday night, with Tim Anderson and José Ramírez throwing punches at second base.

The incident occurred during the bottom of the sixth inning. Ramírez lined a double to drive in Cleveland’s first run.

As he slid into second base, he and Anderson appeared to exchange words, and as Ramírez got up, he pointed at Anderson’s face.

Anderson then threw off his glove and raised his fists, with both players throwing a series of haymakers that ended up landing Anderson on the ground.

Both benches immediately cleared, with players from both clubs shoving and jostling for position.

Some back story: On Friday, Anderson tagged out Brayan Rocchio after seemingly pushing his hand off the bag. The initial call was safe, though New York overturned the call and ruled Rocchio out.

It's not entirely certain why the two started fighting, but Anderson was prepared to tag out Ramírez, who was not happy with how he laid down the tag.

It took multiple White Sox players to restrain Anderson, who was in the dugout at one point and sprinted back onto the field to continue shouting at Cleveland players.

Eloy Jiménez was seen limping after someone seemingly stepped on his foot. Though, he remained in the game and recorded a hit in his ensuing at-bat.

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol also had to be restrained multiple times, as did Cleveland reliever Emmanuel Clase.

The ejections from the game are as follows: Anderson, Grifol, Ramírez and Clase.

