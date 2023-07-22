White Sox activate Joe Kelly from IL, designate Bryan Shaw for assignment

The Chicago White Sox announced that right-hander Joe Kelly has been activated from the injured list prior to Saturday night's game in Minnesota, with reliever Bryan Shaw being designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

Kelly, 35, is in his second season with the White Sox and last appeared on July 4, when he surrendered two runs and recorded two strikeouts in a one-inning outing against the Toronto Blue Jays.

This season, Kelly has appeared in 29 games, posting a 1-4 record and one save with a 4.82 ERA.

While a slight improvement over last season, Kelly has compiled a 5.54 ERA and 1.446 WHIP in 72 games with the White Sox over the past two seasons, a marked decline from a solid stint with the Dodgers in which he posted a 3.59 ERA and 1.225 WHIP in 115 games.

As for Bryan Shaw, the veteran right-hander will likely look to catch on elsewhere after a brief, underwhelming tenure with the White Sox.

In six games and 7.2 innings with the South Siders, Shaw posted a 9.39 ERA while yielding three walks and totaling four strikeouts.

This year's struggles mark a continuation from 2022, when he posted a 5.40 ERA across 60 games with the Cleveland Guardians.

The White Sox take on the Twins from Target Field in Minneapolis tonight on NBC Sports Chicago at 6:15 p.m. local time.

