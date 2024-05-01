Just 16 pitches into Wednesday's White Sox game, catching coach Drew Butera wasn't happy with the way home plate umpire James Hoye was calling some parts of the game.

Hoye ejected Butera, who was yelling from the White Sox's dugout in the first inning. After ejecting him, Hoye tacked on a hilarious line towards the catching coach, who had something to say early in the game.

"I don't even know who you are. I don't even know who you are, popping off!" Hoye shouted at Butera.

During the first inning of the White Sox-Twins game catching coach Drew Butera was ejected from the game

Butera, 40, played 12 seasons in the major leagues as a catcher. He played for five different teams, including the Twins, Dodgers, Angels, Royals and Rockies. He retired in 2021.

Initially, Butera's coaching career started with the Angels as their bullpen coach. In November 2023, the White Sox hired him to be the team's catching coach.

He's seemingly doing well there, as Korey Lee has already looked like a potential, future mainstay behind the plate. During NBC Sports Chicago's broadcast of the game on Wednesday, they showed Lee tops the charts for MLB catchers in arm strength, topping out his throws to second base at 85+ miles per hour this season.

