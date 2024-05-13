Monday's White Sox-Nationals game postponed, doubleheader scheduled for Tuesday

Monday's game between the Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals has been postponed due to rain, the team announced.

The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader Tuesday starting at 3:40 p.m. CT. The second game will be played 30 to 45 minutes following the conclusion of Game 1. Parking lots and gates will open at 2:40 p.m.

"Fans with tickets, parking and Huntington Bank Stadium Club passes to Tuesday's originally scheduled 6:40 p.m. contest can attend both games of the doubleheader," according to a team statement. "Season ticket holders, individual suite holders and patio ticket holders will receive a credit to their account for game tickets and parking for Monday's game. Refunds for all other purchases, including Ticketmaster, SeatGeek and Stubhub, should be initiated at the point of purchase."

