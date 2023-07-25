White Sox activate Yoán Moncada ahead of Crosstown Classic vs. Cubs

The Chicago White Sox have made a roster move prior to Tuesday’s series opener against the Chicago Cubs, activating infielder Yoán Moncada from the 10-day injured list.

To clear room on the roster, the White Sox optioned catcher Carlos Pérez to Triple-A Charlotte, and outrighted pitcher Bryan Shaw to Charlotte as well.

Moncada has been out of action since June 13 with a herniated disc in his back. He recently completed a rehab assignment in Charlotte, and will join the team in Chicago for their first game against the Cubs.

It’s been a rough season for Moncada, with three home runs and a .232 batting average in 138 at-bats for the South Siders. He has slashed .279/.370/.648, and has an OPS+ of 77.

Pérez has appeared in 12 games for the White Sox, with a .133 average as he’s gone 2-for-15 in those contests. He also has a double and an RBI with the South Siders this season.

Shaw has appeared in six games with the White Sox, with a 9.39 ERA in 7.2 innings of work. He has four strikeouts, three walks and has surrendered eight earned runs in those appearances.

The White Sox and Cubs will kick off their series on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, with a first-pitch set for 7:10 p.m.

