White Sox add right-handed veteran to starting rotation: report

The White Sox added an arm to their starting rotation with right-handed veteran Chris Flexen, according to Jeff Passan. The South Side signed him to a one-year deal worth $1.75 million.

Right-hander Chris Flexen and the Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a one-year, $1.75 million contract, a source tells ESPN. White Sox continue to fill out their rotation with the 29-year-old veteran. @BNightengale had the agreement first. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 29, 2023

Flexen, 29, has played six seasons in MLB. He spent the first three seasons of his career with the New York Mets, the team that drafted him in the 14th round of the 2012 MLB draft.

Between 2021 and the first half of the 2023 season, he started for the Seattle Mariners. During the back half of 2023, he played for the Colorado Rockies.

Flexen holds a career 4.95 ERA over 487.2 career innings and 120 games.

The White Sox' starting rotation now consists of Flexen, Dylan Cease, Michael Kopech and Touki Toussaint.

