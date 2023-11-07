White Sox add several coaches to Pedro Grifol's staff: reports

The White Sox are reportedly building up Pedro Grifol's coaching staff after making some changes earlier this offseason.

Earlier this offseason, the White Sox relieved third base coach Daryl Boston and hitting coach Jose Castro of their respective duties. They also demoted bullpen coach Curt Hassler and assistant hitting coach Chris Johnson.

Here are three coaches the White Sox have either reportedly hired or are strongly tied to the name.

Marcus Thames

The White Sox have reportedly hired Marcus Thames to become their new hitting coach, according to a report from Robert Murray.

Thames, 46, played in the major leagues for 10 seasons between the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers. He slashed .246/.309/.485 over his career with 115 career home runs and 301 RBIs.

In 2013, Thames started his coaching career with the Yankees' farm system, becoming the hitting coach at every single level at some point. In 2015, Thames became the hitting coach for the major league ball club.

He stayed with the Yankees for five seasons until 2021, when he moved to Miami to become the Marlins' hitting coach. Thames spent the 2023 season as the hitting coach for the Los Angeles Angels.

Grady Sizemore

The former three-time All-Star, Grady Sizemore, is expected to join the White Sox as the team's outfield and baserunning coach, according to Bruce Levine.

Sizemore, 41, played eight seasons with the then-Cleveland Indians. He was a regular adversary of the White Sox and a good one at that. He earned MVP votes for three straight seasons, along with two Gold Gloves and a Silver Slugger award.

In 2017, directly after his playing career, Sizemore joined Cleveland as an advisor to their player development department. He hasn't earned any other experience since then.

Drew Butera

Drew Butera is a "strong candidate" to join the White Sox' coaching staff, according to Robert Murray. The position Butera could earn is so far unspecified.

Butera, 40, played 12 seasons in the major leagues with several clubs. He played predominantly with the Kansas City Royals, Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Dodgers. Butera played in Kansas City while Grifol was the team's bench coach.

Since igniting his coaching career, Butera's first coaching stint began in 2022 as the Los Angeles bullpen catcher/coach.

The White Sox made some personnel additions this offseason, too.

They hired Josh Barfield as the team's new Assistant General Manager, Brian Bannister as the Director of Pitching and Gene Watson as the Director of Player Personnel.

Ethan Katz --- the team's pitching coach --- will retain his role and return for his fourth season with the White Sox.

