White Sox expected to hire Josh Barfield as assistant general manager

The White Sox are expected to hire Josh Barfield to be their new assistant general manager, sources confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago's Chuck Garfien.

Can confirm @scottmerkin's report that the White Sox are expected to hire Josh Barfield as an assistant general manager under Chris Getz. Barfield has been the farm director of the Arizona Diamondbacks since 2019. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) September 20, 2023

Barfield, 40, has spent the past eight seasons in the Arizona Diamondbacks front office. He's spent the last five seasons as their farm director and three prior as a scout.

Before his time in the front office, he spent 14 seasons playing professional baseball. He played four seasons in the major leagues between 2006-09 with the San Diego Padres and the then-Cleveland Indians. He retired in 2012 after playing on a minor league contract with the Baltimore Orioles.

A multi-use player, he's played predominantly second base along with the outfield. He slashed .264/.295/.375 in 309 games in the majors.

He was born in Venezuela and was drafted by the Padres in the fourth round of the 2001 MLB amateur draft.

