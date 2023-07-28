White Sox call up pitcher Declan Cronin ahead of Friday's game vs. Guardians

SURPRISE, ARIZONA – MARCH 08: Declan Cronin #90 of the Chicago White Sox pitches in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals during a Spring Training game at Surprise Stadium on March 08, 2023 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Ahead of Friday night's game against the Cleveland Guardians and shortly after dealing three members of their pitching staff, the Chicago White Sox are shoring up their pitching staff.

The White Sox announced that right-handed pitcher Declan Cronin has been called up to the big league team from Triple-A Charlotte, bringing the 40-man roster to 38.

Cronin, 25, was a 36th round draft pick by the White Sox in 2019, and has slowly progressed through the club's minor league system since.

Spending all of this season at Triple-A, Cronin has posted a 4.03 ERA and a 1-0 record across 41 appearances, all in relief.

Cronin has tossed 44.2 innings, yielding 20 walks and three home runs while punching out 36 hitters.

According to the White Sox, Cronin has been particularly effective in July, posting seven scoreless outings with a 2.61 ERA across 10 appearances.

Declan Cronin will wear uniform No. 59 and will be available out of the bullpen as the White Sox look to draw even in a four-game series against the Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field.

