Two fans were injured during Friday night's White Sox game as a result of gunshots, the Chicago Police Department and the team announced.

One woman, 42, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. She is in fair condition, according to the statement.

The other woman, 26, was grazed by a bullet in the abdomen. She refused medical attention.

According to the White Sox' statement, it is unclear whether or not the gunshots came from inside or outside the ballpark. Area One detectives and the Chicago Police Department are investigating the situation.

White Sox security confirmed the incident was not the result of an altercation. No active threat was believed to be occurring during the game.

Shortly after Friday night's game, the White Sox announced the cancelation of the slated "I Love 90s Tour" concert that was supposed to happen subsequent to the game. The concert was supposed to feature Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and Tone Loc.

The concert was canceled due to "technical difficulties."

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.