White Sox claim right-handed pitcher, move roster to 39 players

The White Sox claimed right-handed relief pitcher Yohan Ramírez, according to the team.

Ramírez, 28, owns a 3.67 ERA this season in 26 relief appearances and 34.1 innings. He's recorded three holds and 31 strikeouts with the Pittsburgh Pirates this season.

The Houston Astros originally signed him as an international free agent in 2016. The Seattle Mariners then drafted him in the Rule 5 Draft in December 2019. Ramírez has also played for the Cleveland Guardians.

The move to place Ramírez on the 40-man roster moved the team's roster total to 39 players.

