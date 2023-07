The White Sox are certainly flexing their home run muscles against the Dodgers.

After Luis Robert Jr. and Eloy Jimenez hit back-to-back home runs for the first time this season, the Sox didn't wait long to do so once again.

In the top of the fourth inning, Jake Burger and Andrew Vaughn went deep, marking the second time the South Siders hit back-to-back home runs this season.

JAKE BURGER ARE YOU OKAY??? pic.twitter.com/Pp2Q0PduDL — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 16, 2023

THE MASHERS ARE MASHING.



The Sox go back-to-back AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/QcL1yHJTHS — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 16, 2023

The two solo blasts increased the Sox lead to 4-0 as they look for the series win over the Dodgers.

