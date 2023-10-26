The White Sox have reportedly hired Matt Wise to become the team's new bullpen coach, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal.

Matt Wise, the Angels’ pitching coach since 2021 and a member of the team’s staff since 2020, will be the new White Sox bullpen coach, sources tell me and @SamBlum3. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 26, 2023

Wise, 47, was named the pitching coach for the Los Angeles Angels in 2021. He's been with the staff since 2020.

The White Sox reassigned their bullpen coach, Curt Hassler, to a different role in the organization. The organization also hired Brian Bannister to become the director of pitching this offseason. Ethan Katz remains the pitching coach since he was hired in 2021.

Wise was accredited with the Angels' top ten ERA in 2022. The staff regressed in 2023, finishing with a 4.64 ERA, which ranked 24th in MLB. Their 1.46 WHIP ranked 26th in MLB, too.

The Angels did not pick up manager Phil Nevins' contract this offseason. Because of that, the organization allowed his coaching staff to pursue other opportunities, according to the report.

The White finished with a 26th-ranked 4.88 ERA last season. They traded several key arms at the trade deadline last season, including Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, Kendall Graveman, Joe Kelly and Keynan Middleton.

