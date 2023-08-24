White Sox make roster move, recall Korey Lee from Triple-A Charlotte

Chicago White Sox fans will get their first look at one of the prospects the team acquired in its flurry of trade deadline moves, as catcher Korey Lee has been recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.

Lee was acquired by the White Sox in the July trade that sent relief pitcher Kendall Graveman to the Houston Astros.

He is hitting .278 with five home runs, 36 RBI’s and 39 runs scored in 82 games between the Sox and Astros’ Triple-A affiliates this season.

Lee is currently the No. 18 prospect in the Sox system, according to MLB Pipeline.

In a corresponding roster move, the White Sox optioned catcher Carlos Pérez to Charlotte.

Pérez has a .241 batting average, with three doubles and three runs scored with the White Sox this season in 18 games.

