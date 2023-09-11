White Sox make roster moves, including optioning Oscar Colás to Charlotte

The Chicago White Sox made a series of roster moves prior to Monday’s game against the Kansas City Royals, including optioning outfielder Oscar Colás to Triple-A Charlotte.

The White Sox also sent pitcher Edgar Navarro to Charlotte, while recalling pitcher Deivi García and catcher Carlos Pérez.

Colás made his MLB debut with the White Sox this season, but has struggled to get consistent playing time. In 75 games, he has five home runs and 19 RBI’s, while slashing .216/.257/.314 for the South Siders.

Navarro also made his debut this season for the White Sox. He has appeared in eight games for the White Sox, with an ERA of 7.27 and nine strikeouts in 8.2 innings of work.

García was claimed on waivers from the Yankees on Aug. 10. In two appearances this season at the big-league level, he has an ERA of 1.59, with three strikeouts and four hits allowed as he’s made the switch to a relief role.

Pérez has appeared in 18 games for the White Sox this season, with three doubles and two RBI’s in 30 plate appearances. He also has nine strikeouts in 29 at-bats.

The White Sox will take on the Royals at 6:40 p.m., with Dylan Cease taking the mound for the divisional contest.

