White Sox make the first round of Spring Training cuts, moving 12 players

The White Sox made their first round of spring training cuts on Friday, announcing the moves of 12 players to minor league camps and teams.

Part of the cuts were outfielder Óscar Colás, José Rodríguez and Davis Martin, who is continuing to rehab from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last May.

Here are the 12 players the White Sox cut from their spring training roster. This has zero effect on the 40-man roster.

As it pertains to Colás, who played 75 games up in the majors last season, Grifol pumped the brakes on reading the tea leaves of his roster cut.

"He really didn’t do much that was wrong," Grifol told reporters. "He actually, we saw improvements on every facet of his game. His pitch selection and his plate discipline are much improved.

"He had a really good camp. And we are happy with his progression. He’s still in the plans for this organization."

The White Sox, who once had 70 players at spring training, now have 58 on their roster.

Including the game the White Sox are playing in spring training against the Guardians, they still have 16 games left before their home opener against the Detroit Tigers on March 28.

