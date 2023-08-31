NOTE: NBC Sports Chicago will offer a live stream of the team's press conference on this announcement at 3:30 p.m. Watch live in the player above.

The Chicago White Sox announced their promotion of Chris Getz to senior vice president and general manager of the team.

OFFICIAL: Chris Getz has been named senior vice president/general manager of the Chicago White Sox. pic.twitter.com/MPjlDuI7p6 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 31, 2023

“Chris brings a wealth of knowledge and experience within our organization to this role,” White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. “Most importantly, he knows our players, both at the major league level and in our system, knows our staff and is familiar with all aspects of our baseball operations department.

MORE: Who is Chris Getz? What to know about ‘lead candidate' for White Sox' head of baseball operations?

Getz, who turned 40 on Wednesday, was the White Sox' assistant general manager/player development for minor league operations for the past five seasons.

Originally drafted by the White Sox as a player in 2002, he played two seasons with the White Sox. Getz played then four seasons with the Kansas City Royals from 2010-13 before playing his final season with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2014.

Getz immediately shifted to the Royals' front office to work in player development after retiring as a player. He served as the assistant for player development with the Kansas City Royals from 2014-16. He migrated to the White Sox' front office in 2017, starting his role as the head of minor league operations.

Before promoting Getz to general manager, the White Sox fired both General Manager Rick Hahn and Executive Vice President Kenny Williams. Hahn served in the White Sox' front office since 2002, and Williams since 1992.

Hahn became the general manager in 2012, succeeding Williams, who served in that role until he was promoted to executive vice president.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.