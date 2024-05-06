White Sox officially add Mike Clevinger to roster ahead of start vs. Rays

Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger has officially been added to the team’s active roster and will start Monday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

In a corresponding roster move, the White Sox have placed pitcher Dominic Leone on the 15-day injured list with lower back tightness, with the move made retroactive to May 5.

Clevinger spent last season with the White Sox, but after going unsigned during spring training he inked a one-year, $3 million deal with the club in early April.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

In 24 starts last season, Clevinger posted a record of 9-9 with a 3.77 ERA, with 110 strikeouts in 131.1 innings of work.

Clevinger started two games for the Triple-A Charlotte Knights prior to joining the big-league roster, posting a 3.68 ERA and striking out seven batters in 7.1 innings.

Leone has appeared in 17 games with the White Sox so far this season, with an 0-1 record and a 6.75 ERA. He has struck out 14 batters and walked 11 in 14.2 innings of work.

The White Sox, fresh off their first road series win of the season after winning two straight games against the St. Louis Cardinals, will battle the Rays at 5:50 p.m. Central on Monday, with the game airing on NBC Sports Chicago.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.