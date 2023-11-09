White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. wins first career Silver Slugger award

After a stellar season in which he hit 38 home runs, 36 doubles and stole 20 bases, White Sox star Luis Robert Jr. has been honored with one of baseball's most coveted awards.

Robert Jr.'s 2023 campaign has earned the 26-year-old outfielder his first career Silver Slugger award, taking home the honor among American League outfielders alongside Kyle Tucker of the Houston Astros and Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners.

Robert Jr. was selected to the All-Star team for the first time in 2023, amid a season in which he was inarguably the strongest performer on a White Sox team that went on to lose 101 games.

In addition to eye-popping power and speed numbers, La Pantera posted a .264/.315/.542 slash line, good for an excellent .857 OPS and 128 OPS+.

Though missing the end of the season due to injury, Robert Jr. stayed mostly healthy for the first time in his career through a full season, playing 145 games while putting up 5.0 WAR, both career highs.

With a Silver Slugger in 2023, Robert Jr. adds the prestigious honor to a Gold Glove, which the outfielder won in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he also finished second in AL Rookie of the Year voting.

