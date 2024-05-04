White Sox place Danny Mendick on 10-day IL, call up organization's No. 4 prospect

The Chicago White Sox made a pair of roster moves ahead of their Saturday matchup in St. Louis against the Cardinals, as infielder Danny Mendick is headed to the 10-day injured list with lower back tightness, the club announced.

In a corresponding roster move, the White Sox have recalled the team's fourth-ranked prospect, infielder Bryan Ramos, the team's No. 4 prospect according to Baseball America and MLB.com, from Double-A Birmingham.

Ramos, 22, has posted a .182/.265/.307 slash line for the Birmingham Barons thus far in 2024, though he has gone 11-for-33 over his last eight games to go along with five doubles and two home runs.

Originally signed by the club as an amateur free agent in July 2018, the La Habana, Cuba native has hit .255/.342/.428 across 391 games in the White Sox system, dating back to the 2019 season.

Ramos is expected to make his major league debut and will wear No. 44 while with the big league club.

Mendick's injured list placement is retroactive to May 2, as the 30-year-old infielder will miss some time after going 10-for-39 with the big league club this season in 10 games, with three doubles and a home run.

Mendick was drafted by the White Sox in the 22nd round of the 2015 MLB Draft and has appeared with the big league club in each of the six seasons.

The White Sox continue their series against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium Saturday afternoon, with first pitch at 1:15 p.m. on NBC Sports Chicago.

