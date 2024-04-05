Eloy Jimenez was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left adductor strain, the White Sox announced.

Jimenez suffered the injury in Sunday's contest against the Detroit Tigers, and was removed from the game after an at-bat in the sixth inning. The White Sox initially had him as "day-today," with hopes he could make a return this weekend in Kansas City.

The move is retroactive to April 2, meaning Jimenez will be eligible to return in one week.

Gavin Sheets will continue to fill the designated hitter spot in the lineup in Jimenez's absence, and outfielder Robbie Grossman has been selected from Triple-A Charlotte to fill the roster spot.

