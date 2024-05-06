WNBA practice in the morning? Check. Met Gala red carpet at night? Check. The Chi-Town Barbie is decidedly "that" girl.

Angel Reese made her debut at one of the world's most prestigious red carpet events on her 22nd birthday Monday night. The rookie attended a portion of the Chicago Sky's Monday morning practice before jetting off to New York City for the annual high-fashion charity gala.

This year's Met Gala theme was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" with a dress code titled "The Garden of Time."

"I'm just excited to see everyone's outfit," Reese told WWD. "Everyone looks amazing here, so I'm just excited. I've always dreamed of this moment, so being here on my 22nd birthday is amazing."

Reese dazzled in a mint-colored 16Arlington dress by Marco Capaldo that featured a plunging neckline with a feathered skirt. The sheer bottom-half of the gown showcased the 6-foot-3 forward's legs.

Angel Reese popped out at the Met Gala on her birthday ✨ pic.twitter.com/MWtJZzSEDV — espnW (@espnW) May 7, 2024

"I'm just happy to be in this," she said. "I look amazing, I feel beautiful, and I feel sexy."

No stranger to the fashion world, Reese has pursued modeling off the court and announced her decision to declare for the WNBA Draft in Vogue magazine.

She'll be back in Chicago for Tuesday's preseason game against the New York Liberty, which fans can stream on WNBA League Pass.