The White Sox placed left-handed reliever Garrett Crochet on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation, according to the team. They returned Jimmy Lambert from his injured list stint and reinstated him to the roster.

Prior to tonight's game vs. Texas, the #WhiteSox placed left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to June 17) with left shoulder inflammation and returned right-hander Jimmy Lambert from his injury rehabilitation assignment at Class AAA Charlotte…

Crochet, 24, has pitched 10 games this season, notching 10 innings total. He holds a reasonable 3.60 ERA and 2.10 WHIP behind nine strikeouts and 11 walks.

The high-kicking left-hander is a valuable member of the White Sox bullpen. He is one of the only operating lefty pitchers in the bullpen besides Aaron Bumer and Tanner Banks, the latter of whom plays predominantly in the minor leagues.

Crochet started this season on the injured list as he continued recovering from Tommy John surgery he underwent in April 2022. He made a successful return to the major league mound on May 18, pitching one perfect inning against the Cleveland Guardians.

The injured list is beginning to pile up again, despite Lambert's fortuitous return to the bullpen. Mike Clevinger, Liam Hendriks, Romy Gonzalez and Yoan Moncada all currently live on the injured list.

The bullpen can't take many more hits to its health. Though, they have the ninth-best ERA of all major league bullpens in the last 30 days. The relief squad has much improved since taking a dive to start the season. Hopefully, they can cover for the few injuries they have amongst their cohort.

