White Sox put 3 prospects in Baseball America's top-100 in-season rankings

The White Sox put three prospects in Baseball America's in-season top-100 prospect list. Colson Montgomery (No. 15), Noah Schultz (No. 37) and Edgar Quero (No. 80) made the last.

Montgomery, 21, was the Sox' first-round selection from the 2021 MLB entry draft. He's moved his way up to Double-A Birmingham, playing eight games with the Barons and hitting .200.

He is the No. 19 prospect on MLB.com's top-100 prospect list.

Schultz, 19, stands out in the White Sox farm system. Recently drafted out of Oswego East High School in Illinois, the 6-foot-9 left-handed pitcher is lighting up Single-A ball. He holds a 1.52 ERA in nine starts, striking out 33 batters and walking four.

He is the No. 94 prospect on MLB.com's list, putting their most recent update date into question.

Quero, 20, was traded to the White Sox from the Los Angeles Angels at the MLB trade deadline with Ky Bush for Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez. The 5-foot-11, switch-hitting catcher is a defensive mastermind and a dynamic hitter.

In 70 games in Double-A with the Angels this season, Quero is slashing .246/.386/.332 with three home runs and 35 RBIs. In 10 games with the Barons, so far, Quero is hitting .325 at the plate.

The White Sox bolstered their farm system at the MLB trade deadline. Once one of the worst farm systems in MLB, they're now a reputable conglomerate with many promising prospects.

They jumped to the No. 11 ranked farm system on Fangraphs after the trade deadline.

