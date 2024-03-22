The White Sox have released three-time All-Star Mike Moustakas and 11-year veteran Kevin Pillar, the team announced Friday evening.

Moustakas was signed to a minor league deal as a non-roster invitee ahead of spring training. The 35-year-old third baseman has been a journeyman since being traded from the Royals in 2018, with stints with the Brewers, Reds, Rockies and Angels.

After batting .195 in 41 Cactus League at-bats with 13 strikeouts, the White Sox cut him loose. He would have earned $2 million had he made the big leagues plus $2 million in performance bonuses.

Pillar, who also received a non-roster invite on a minor league contract, batted .250 in 44 at-bats with 12 strikeouts in spring training before before being released. He would have earned a $3 million base salary had he made the Opening Day roster.

