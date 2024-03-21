White Sox reveal new food, beverage items for 2024 season

Opening Day is right around the corner, and the White Sox are serving up some delectable new food and beverage offerings at Guaranteed Rate Field in 2024.

Per usual, the folks at Delaware North and Levy Restaurants have ensured fans always have a reason to come to the ballpark, no matter what happens on the field.

"Things are better at the ballpark," Brooks Boyer, White Sox Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer, said. "Opening Day is better at the ballpark. Food is better at the ballpark.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"It's going to be sunny on Opening Day, and we look forward to having our fans back here."

So without further ado, here are some of the new food and beverage items you'll find at the stadium this season.

100 and 500 level concourses (Delaware North)

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy breaded chicken breast topped with spicy creole sauce on a bakery fresh bun.

Where: Sections 140, 163, 544

Empanadas

Beef empanada with fire-roasted tomato salsa, or spinach empanadas served with cilantro lime crema.

Where: Section 160

Jack and Coke Float

Velvety vanilla ice cream topped with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey and Coke.

Where: Sections 124, 144, 154, 538

Impossible Hot Dog

Juicy, savory links made with plant-based ingredients offering a similar sensory experience to traditional beef hot dogs

Where: Section 155 and select stands

Impossible Burger

The ultimate plant-based alternative burger with all the flavor and texture of real beef.

Where: Grill stands

Ogden Foods Bratwurst and Italian Sausage

Quarter-pound brats and Italian sausages made with time-tested recipes and real ingredients to ensure the highest quality flavors. Born in Europe. Made in Chicago.

Where: Sections 115, 129, 535

Smoke House Smash Burger

Single smash burger with house-smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce, beer cheese and an onion ring.

Where: ChiSox Bar & Grill

Club Level (Levy Restaurants)

Chicken Quesadilla

Citrus-ancho chicken, jalapenos, Oaxacan jack cheese blend and chipotle ranch.

Southside Smash Burger

Griddle smashed steakburger, American cheese, spicy bread and butter pickle, and secret sauce on potato brioche.

Chimichurri Steak Sandwich

Ancho marinated steak, charred red bell pepper, chimichurri, creamy horseradish and arugula on ciabatta bread.

Suites (Levy Restaurants)

Bagel and Lox Deviled Eggs

Cold smoked salmon, capers, red onion and everything bagel seasoning.

Bocconcini Tomato and Cucumber Salad

Basil-marinated mozzarella bocconcini, cherry tomatoes, English cucumbers, balsamic drizzle.

The Walking Stick Sandwich

Ham & Swiss: Mustard butter, pretzel baguette.

Roast Beef: Garlic horseradish aioli, arugula, Maldon salt, baguette.

Roasted Turkey: Apricot ginger chutney, Havarti cheese, baguette.

Loaded Fingerling Potatoes

Double smoked bacon, two-year aged cheddar, green onions and chipotle ranch

Huntington Bank Stadium Club (Levy Restaurants)

Campfire Milkshake

Chocolate shake, graham cracker and toasted marshmallow served in a souvenir sundae cup.

Fowl Ball

Roast turkey, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato slices, mayo and Louis dressing on wheat toast.

The Homerun

Vienna corned beef, roast beef, coleslaw, Swiss cheese and Louis dressing on pumpernickel.

Greek Chopped Salad

Romaine hearts, cucumber, cherry tomato, Kalamata olives, red onion, fresh oregano, feta cheese with lemon oregano vinaigrette.

Settling a Beef

Vienna corned beef, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and dark mustard on rye bread.

Rumpernickel

Roast beef, sliced tomato, Vidalia onions, creamy garlic dressing and muenster cheese on toasted pumpernickel.

The Michigan Avenue

Roast beef, turkey breast, muenster cheese, Vidalia onions and Louis dressing on rye bread.

Sides

Mrs. Levy's potato salad, DBK coleslaw, rotini pasta salad, marinated cucumber salad, potato pancakes.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.