White Sox reveal new food, beverage items for 2024 season

Opening Day is right around the corner, and the White Sox are serving up some delectable new food and beverage offerings at Guaranteed Rate Field in 2024.
Per usual, the folks at Delaware North and Levy Restaurants have ensured fans always have a reason to come to the ballpark, no matter what happens on the field.
"Things are better at the ballpark," Brooks Boyer, White Sox Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer, said. "Opening Day is better at the ballpark. Food is better at the ballpark.
"It's going to be sunny on Opening Day, and we look forward to having our fans back here."
So without further ado, here are some of the new food and beverage items you'll find at the stadium this season.
100 and 500 level concourses (Delaware North)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy breaded chicken breast topped with spicy creole sauce on a bakery fresh bun.
Where: Sections 140, 163, 544
Empanadas
Beef empanada with fire-roasted tomato salsa, or spinach empanadas served with cilantro lime crema.
Where: Section 160
Jack and Coke Float
Velvety vanilla ice cream topped with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey and Coke.
Where: Sections 124, 144, 154, 538
Impossible Hot Dog
Juicy, savory links made with plant-based ingredients offering a similar sensory experience to traditional beef hot dogs
Where: Section 155 and select stands
Impossible Burger
The ultimate plant-based alternative burger with all the flavor and texture of real beef.
Where: Grill stands
Ogden Foods Bratwurst and Italian Sausage
Quarter-pound brats and Italian sausages made with time-tested recipes and real ingredients to ensure the highest quality flavors. Born in Europe. Made in Chicago.
Where: Sections 115, 129, 535
Smoke House Smash Burger
Single smash burger with house-smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce, beer cheese and an onion ring.
Where: ChiSox Bar & Grill
Club Level (Levy Restaurants)
Chicken Quesadilla
Citrus-ancho chicken, jalapenos, Oaxacan jack cheese blend and chipotle ranch.
Southside Smash Burger
Griddle smashed steakburger, American cheese, spicy bread and butter pickle, and secret sauce on potato brioche.
Chimichurri Steak Sandwich
Ancho marinated steak, charred red bell pepper, chimichurri, creamy horseradish and arugula on ciabatta bread.
Suites (Levy Restaurants)
Bagel and Lox Deviled Eggs
Cold smoked salmon, capers, red onion and everything bagel seasoning.
Bocconcini Tomato and Cucumber Salad
Basil-marinated mozzarella bocconcini, cherry tomatoes, English cucumbers, balsamic drizzle.
The Walking Stick Sandwich
Ham & Swiss: Mustard butter, pretzel baguette.
Roast Beef: Garlic horseradish aioli, arugula, Maldon salt, baguette.
Roasted Turkey: Apricot ginger chutney, Havarti cheese, baguette.
Loaded Fingerling Potatoes
Double smoked bacon, two-year aged cheddar, green onions and chipotle ranch
Huntington Bank Stadium Club (Levy Restaurants)
Campfire Milkshake
Chocolate shake, graham cracker and toasted marshmallow served in a souvenir sundae cup.
Fowl Ball
Roast turkey, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato slices, mayo and Louis dressing on wheat toast.
The Homerun
Vienna corned beef, roast beef, coleslaw, Swiss cheese and Louis dressing on pumpernickel.
Greek Chopped Salad
Romaine hearts, cucumber, cherry tomato, Kalamata olives, red onion, fresh oregano, feta cheese with lemon oregano vinaigrette.
Settling a Beef
Vienna corned beef, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and dark mustard on rye bread.
Rumpernickel
Roast beef, sliced tomato, Vidalia onions, creamy garlic dressing and muenster cheese on toasted pumpernickel.
The Michigan Avenue
Roast beef, turkey breast, muenster cheese, Vidalia onions and Louis dressing on rye bread.
Sides
Mrs. Levy's potato salad, DBK coleslaw, rotini pasta salad, marinated cucumber salad, potato pancakes.