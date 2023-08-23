White Sox roster moves: Remillard to Charlotte, Navarro and Peralta return to Chicago

The Chicago White Sox made a series of roster moves prior to their series finale against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, including optioning infielder Zach Remillard to Triple-A Charlotte.

The White Sox also designated pitcher Brent Honeywell Jr. for assignment.

In corresponding moves, the club recalled pitchers Edgar Navarro and Sammy Peralta from Triple-A Charlotte.

Remillard got off to a hot start for the White Sox, but has cooled off considerably, going 6-for-32 in the month of August with one extra-base hit and three RBI’s.

He is slashing .265/.315/.339 this season, with one home run, 16 RBI’s and four stolen bases.

Honeywell, who was claimed on waivers from the Padres Aug. 5, had appeared in four games for the White Sox, with a 11.12 ERA as he gave up seven earned runs in 5.2 innings. He struck out three batters.

Navarro has appeared in two games for the White Sox this season, giving up two earned runs in three innings. In 41 appearances in Double-A and Triple-A, he has a 3-2 record with a 3.49 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 49 innings.

Peralta has appeared in five games with the White Sox with a 1-0 record and a 4.15 ERA. In 29 games with Charlotte, he’s 5-6 this season with a 5.09 ERA. He has made six starts, and has 68 strikeouts in 69 innings.

The White Sox and Mariners will square off at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, with the Mariners taking the first two games of the series.

